The Greens have launched their latest $24 billion plan to halt the extinction crisis over the next 10 years, including stopping all species loss.
Leader of the party, Adam Bandt, has committed to the international goal of protecting at least 30 per cent of land and 30 per cent of sea by 2030 and says to achieve zero extinction in the same timeframe, investment into mass greening and restoration programs is necessary.
The plan is intended to be paid for through a "billionaires tax", which would require big corporations making excessive profits to pay a corporate super-profits tax.
The promises include a Green Australia Plan designed to restore environmental damage, environmental protection laws including an independent environment protection watchdog and making rivers and lakes swimmable again.
The various policy promises are said to create 10,240 direct and 17,740 indirect new jobs, arguing "there are no jobs on a dead planet".
"The Greens are the only party in this campaign with costed plans to tackle the extinction crisis and protect our environment," Mr Bandt said.
"Coal and gas are killing our environment, but Labor and Liberal [parties] want 114 new coal and gas projects ... our forests, wildlife and oceans are dying and we are at a point in history where, if we don't act, we face total ecosystem collapse."
Environmental spokesperson Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said, in the last parliament, her party held off the government's attempts to weaken environmental laws and they now plan to demand more in the next sitting.
"In the next parliament, Greens in balance of power will also push to legislate for an independent environment watchdog to enforce stronger laws and hold governments, miners and developers to account," she said.
"We will demand the next government sets a zero extinction target and moves to protect 30 per cent of land and 30 per cent of Australian seas by 2030."
The Murray Darling Basin and the Great Barrier Reef are two landmarks the Greens want to have focus on if they hold the balance of power, arguing despite billions of dollars being spent corporate greed "has derailed the objective".
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
