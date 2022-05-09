Time is running out for candidates to win over undecided voters, as the election campaign nears the home stretch.
Hundreds of thousands of people have already made their decision and voted in pre-poll centres around the country. More than 300,000 Australians cast their ballot on the first day booths were open yesterday.
The Coalition is campaigning in the northern Sydney seat of Bennelong today while Labor will head to the ultra-marginal seat of Chisholm in Melbourne as the major parties fight for the crucial seats to reach majority government.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has already hit the airwaves this morning, when he refused to back a union claim for a 5.5 per cent rise in wages.
We'll deliver breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest campaign twists and turns, live as they happen. Stay tuned in here for all the developments as Australians turn out to decide who will lead the Parliament and the nation for the next three years.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
