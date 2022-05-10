The notion of small government demonstratively failed through rolling crises

Rebuilding public sector capability can be popular. Research conducted by the Centre for Policy Development since 2017 has indicated that people want government to take a more active role in relation to service delivery. In February 2022, out of 1069 respondents, 58 per cent indicated that they considered it very important that government deliver social services directly, rather than outsourcing to third parties. This was up from 53 per cent in 2021 and 57 per cent in 2020.

