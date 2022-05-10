It is possible to over-hype arguments for a federal ICAC, and to overstate the risk of corruption at the Commonwealth level. However, recent audit reports, and questions about the politicisation of the public service, have raised enough concern that the public wants its demands for a federal ICAC taken seriously. Anthony Albanese summed up the sentiment in the leaders debate on Sunday, simply saying there was "a stench" around Canberra (or more accurately, federal politics).