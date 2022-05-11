The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Nic White and Cadeyrn Neville set to stay with ACT Brumbies

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 11 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic White is set to stay with the Brumbies. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Wallabies hopeful Cadeyrn Neville will join "world class" scrumhalf Nic White in the chase for World Cup success with the ACT Brumbies duo committing to Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.