Wallabies hopeful Cadeyrn Neville will join "world class" scrumhalf Nic White in the chase for World Cup success with the ACT Brumbies duo committing to Canberra.
White is poised to sign a one-year extension with the Brumbies and Rugby Australia, shunning a seven-figure offer from a Japanese club ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France.
Neville will remain in Canberra as he closes in on a Test debut, with the 33-year-old lock in Dave Rennie's sights ahead of the England series in July.
Brumbies coach and Wallabies assistant Dan McKellar is rapt to see the pair stay as they play key roles in the club's emergence as a Super Rugby title contender.
News of Neville's deal filters through after McKellar suggested in-form White, who has been one of the Brumbies' best amid a run of three wins over Kiwi rivals, will be crucial to Australia's World Cup hopes.
"It's enormous. To win World Cups and Bledisloe Cups, you've got to have world class players and he's in that bracket," McKellar said.
"He showed that over in New Zealand last week so I think it's a huge boost for both us as a club, as well as Rugby Australia."
Neville's deal is set to be announced on Thursday morning as the Brumbies prepare to take on the Crusaders at Canberra Stadium in a blockbuster on Friday night.
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 13
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Rod Iona, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Rory Scott, 22. Ryan Lonergan, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
