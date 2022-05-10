James Slipper was a year 11 student, Facebook had just been launched in college dorm rooms and the ACT Brumbies were winning Super Rugby titles.
It feels like a lifetime ago but the Brumbies are ready to wind the clock back to 2004 when they host the Canterbury Crusaders in a top-three showdown at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Advertisement
The Brumbies have struck a deal with stadium staff to slash prices on parking [$5], pies and hot chips [$3.50] to their 2004 costs in a bid to lure fans back for a round 13 blockbuster.
That's if they needed any more convincing to help fill the fortress as the Brumbies chase four Kiwi scalps inside one regular season for the first time in 18 years.
"To play in front of the Brumbies faithful is always a favourite of the players. The more fans we can get out there, and hopefully put on a good show for them, the better," Slipper said.
MORE SPORT
"They really get behind us and we feel everything they give us. If we can get as many out there as possible to get some pies and cheap chips in, I'll join them after the game.
"As a young rugby fan, I used to love going to the rugby. My old man used to take me and my two other brothers. The first thing we always wanted was some hot chips. Probably a bit too young for a beer.
"I couldn't think of anything better at the moment than going to [Canberra Stadium] to watch the Brumbies play, with some cheap chips and some meat pies."
Dan McKellar's squad has emerged as a genuine title contender having accounted for the Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders in consecutive weeks.
But standing before them is the club's toughest assignment of the season. The third-placed Crusaders are unbeaten against the Brumbies since 2009.
Slipper has warned the Brumbies cannot afford to "get carried away with ourselves" despite their blistering form sparking hopes of an Australian rugby revival.
When you ask Slipper where the Crusaders are strong, the simple response would be to say "everywhere".
"I'd like to take your answer," Slipper said.
"They're a team that really crucify you when you make mistakes. Limiting their opportunities is going to be key for us, and that's executing under pressure and taking big moments in the game.
"Those opportunities will come, it's just up to us whether we want to take them or not. We're just going to have to be big in the collision area and set piece.
Advertisement
"There's no harder task than going up against the Crusaders. We can't get carried away with ourselves, we know where we are. Once we make finals, it's do or die then."
Friday night marks Slipper's 50th appearance for the Brumbies, with the veteran loosehead prop poised to work in tandem with Scott Sio to combat a rampaging Crusaders pack.
Captain Allan Alaalatoa could return to the starting front-row after Sefo Kautai deputised in recent weeks, while McKellar has an impressive cast of hookers in his rotation to turn to.
"Ever since I got here, Scotty and I have been on somewhat of a rotation. To be honest, it's been the best thing for me and Scotty," Slipper said.
"We obviously work hard at training but it just gives us a bit of balance in that workload. You want to finish the game strongly, you want your bench to add impact, and we've had that capability of unloading a strong bench. This week we're going to need everyone to play well."
Advertisement
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 13
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.