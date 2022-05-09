The Canberra Raiders have had good news on Jarrod Croker's shoulder, with the co-captain only expected to miss a couple of weeks.
His scans from Monday afternoon were positive but he will miss the the Cronulla Sharks clash in Magic Round at Lang Park on Sunday.
With Croker ruled out of the Sharks clash, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart should have Semi Valemei available after he was unavailable on Friday against the Bulldogs due to a corked knee.
Valemei is expected to train when the players return on Tuesday, while Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was also expected to be available after suffering a corked thigh that forced him off against Canterbury.
"I've only just got off the phone to our doctor Greg Macleod and we're hoping over the next couple of days Jarrod's shoulder will settle down and with a little bit of rehab and strengthening work to the injured shoulder it might only be a couple of weeks," Stuart said.
"It's better news than first thought."
Croker's importance to the Canberra Raiders is far greater than his 133 NRL tries.
The Canberra co-captain also brings a calmness to the entire Green Machine.
It was no coincidence the Raiders' left edge had one of its best games of the season with Nick Cotric, Matt Frawley and Hudson Young all firing around Croker on Friday at Canberra Stadium.
Cotric ran for 211 metres, Young 163m and Frawley scored a try and almost set up another with a deft short kicking game.
The win against the Dogs was Croker's first NRL game of the season, having overcome a chronic knee problem in time for the start of the campaign only for a back problem to rule him out of the opening two rounds.
He played six games in the NSW Cup before finally returning to the Raiders side to face Canterbury for his 292nd NRL game.
Croker looked to be back to his usual self, only to hurt his shoulder saving a try with just four minutes left in the game.
While he was initially in a lot of pain, that soon dissipated, leaving Croker hopeful he hadn't done any serious damage.
"Having [Croker] back was awesome and we see how much quality he's got and how much experience," Frawley said.
"He's just a calming influence on the team and that can't be understated."
Croker said Cotric was back to his best after spending a gap year with the Bulldogs in 2021 before returning to his hometown team.
The Raiders co-captain also revealed where Cotric sat in all the wingers he played alongside in his 292 NRL games.
"I enjoyed playing with my little mate. He's the most enjoyable winger I've ever played with," Croker said.
"I love him like a little brother and I think he enjoys having me there as well. It's nice to see him go so well. We know what he's capable of, but we saw what he was capable of [on Friday] night."
NRL ROUND 10:
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Lang Park, 1.50pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
