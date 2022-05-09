The Canberra Times
Exclusive

Federal election 2022: Labor pledges $15m to trump Coalition in reopening AIS Arena

By Karen Barlow
May 9 2022 - 12:30pm
Senator Katy Gallagher. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Federal Labor is trumping the Coalition's election announcement to rehabilitate and reopen the mothballed AIS Arena in Canberra, pledging $15 million to get the ACT's largest indoor venue safe and people friendly.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

