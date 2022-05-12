"We need the so-called leaders of Australia to work together instead of wasting millions on advertising and slinging off at each other. Makes you wonder how they sleep at night knowing how the people they represent can't afford the Australian dream of owning their own homes, where the homeless are sleeping this winter and if they have food and warmth and how pensioners that have worked hard for this country are only just surviving on fortnightly rations. Unless they pull something out of the hat they won't be getting my vote." - Craig.