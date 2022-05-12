The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Caddaye's Gone Fishing: Why Australian salmon are almost the complete package

By Ben Caddaye
May 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian salmon are one of the hardest fighting fish on the South Coast.

They're not every angler's cup of tea, but if you ask me, Australian salmon are almost the complete package.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.