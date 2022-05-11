The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Leaders debate: Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese in final showdown

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 11 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison face off in the final leaders' debate of the election. Picture: AAP

Anthony Albanese has won the third and final leaders' debate, in a confidence boost for the Labor camp as the campaign enters the final stretch.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.