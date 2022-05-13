Three years ago a Croatian derby in Canberra's NPL men would have been impossible for two reasons.
The first being one of the sides was not in the top flight.
And the other being Football Australia's national club identity policy banned clubs in 2014-2019 from choosing team names, colours or symbols with ethnic or national connotations.
On Saturday night at Deakin Stadium, it will be a different story, one 13 years in the making.
It will be the first time Canberra Croatia FC and O'Connor Knights SC have come face to face in the top men's flight since 2009.
Croatia's captain Matt Grbesa said it would be a big day for the territory's Croatian community and his side, as they strived for a three-point result.
"Everyone's going to be very excited, it's in our club's history," he said.
"I think we'll get a decent turnout provided the weather holds out.
"Unfortunately when a team comes to Deakin Stadium on an evening, they always tend to step up that extra level. So we'll be expecting a very strong performance from them."
More than pride or points are on the line, as Croatia aim to continue their undefeated run and the Knights look to announce themselves as a serious contender this season.
Deakin started the season similarly last year but then experienced a slump towards the middle of the season before lockdown cut it short.
The captain said they needed to win the mental battle this season and not get complacent, and the round six fixture against O'Connor would be a good test of that.
The Knights head into the battle with a mid-week 4-1 Australian Cup quarter-final win against Queanbeyan City FC behind them.
O'Connor assistant coach Aleks Trninic said the side were on a high heading into the derby.
"The mood is a positive one heading into a big test against a formidable side, that's been at the top of Canberra's football in the last 10 or so years, so they're the benchmark," he said.
"It's pleasing to see that two out of the eight teams in the top tier are Croatian.
"We're passionate people, we love the game of football and for the Croatian community to witness this fixture after 13 years is great to see.
"Without a doubt everyone's been already talking about it, it's the premium fixture of the NPL scene."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
