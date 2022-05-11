A lot is riding on the promised $4.5 million in federal funding for Throsby's Home of Football.
It will decide if the project's first stage is ready in time for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, and when Canberra can enter into the A-League Men's competition.
A re-elected Morrison government is promising $4.5 million towards Capital Football's venture, with other ACT candidates expected to match it if elected too.
The $33.5 million Home of Football project has gathered the majority of its support - $29 million - from the ACT government, with the rest coming out of the code's peak body's pocket.
Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner has been lobbying for federal support to match multi-million contributions made in other states, including $15 million for Melbourne's Home of the Matildas facility and $16.25 million for Perth's State Football Centre.
The association has been chasing a $10 million contribution, to fund stages one and two in one hit, and bring it in line with other states federal funding for similar projects.
Gardiner said the promised $4.5 million was still important. As it ensured stage one, acknowledged the importance of the project, seemingly had bi-partisan support and signaled that it was appropriate the federal government made a contribution.
Although the deliverance of the funds, once a new government was formed, would decide if it would be up and running in time for the World Cup.
"The longest the period of time that the Commonwealth [Government] takes to commit funds, the less likely the project will be completed in 2023," he said.
"The $10 million obviates the need for Capital [Football] to borrow money, the $4.5 million doesn't.
"This project builds facilities for the only standalone women's professional football club in the country ... and that says a lot to aspiring young female players."
Stage one of the project will deliver state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor soccer facilities, and provide a home to Canberra United.
Stage two of the project would offer more car parking, additional fields and an indoor sports facility.
In addition to the boost to facilities for United and young players, the signaled funding boosts the ACT's ALM bid.
Canberra's A-League bid intends to enter into an arrangement with Capital Football to use the facilities as their training base, and the federal support shows the code's strength in the territory.
ALM bid leader Michael Caggiano acknowledged the promise had already boosted investors interest in a bid.
"The level of all government support shows the importance the sport has within the region, and what can be achieved in Canberra when the sport has a plan," he said.
"Our international investors have commented on the plans for the facility and specifically, on how its measures up against elite setups internationally.
"This project gives Canberra a setup akin to a major European football league team, built to maximise women's, men's and grassroots football development.
"To be honest, our investors see the support from all levels of government in the region and are impressed.
"It makes them want to invest more here, with their portfolio of global businesses, working with the government more - something we're now trying to take forward with both the federal and local governments through recent conversations."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
