Leanne Pompeani has etched her name into the history books as the second fastest Australian woman ever over 10 kilometres (road) on home soil.
The Canberran placed second and ran 31.45 minutes in the Sydney 10 earlier this month.
And the 25-year-old wants to go even faster come July, in her last shot to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"It was second fastest on home soil but the third fastest road 10km Australian [female] of all time, anywhere in the world," she said.
"I've been pretty competitive for the last few years, but especially after the weekend where you really put your name on the record books, so hopefully more doors start opening up.
"I'm not too far off the qualifier now for Comm Games, but because I only just ran that time I've almost run out of time.
"There's only one left, so I don't know if I'll be able to get there. As part of the Gold Coast Marathon, I'll do the 10km there at the start of July and the plan is to run, hopefully, even faster."
Pompeani's time was 20 seconds behind the automatic qualification for the Games in late July.
Lisa Weightman, who won the Sydney meet and was three seconds off the national record, ran a qualifying time but because it was on the road - not the track - it adds another layer to selection.
Pompeani said, thankfully, they did allow discretionary picks as runners were limited in sanctioned track opportunities.
"In Australia, we don't have as many 10km track races run in the year," she said.
"So my hope is to run an even quicker time in the Gold Coast and put my name out there that I'm running fast, and there is a slight chance that they can just pick you off your road 10km being strong."
While Pompeani is chasing a Commonwelth Games debut, she was also eyeing her third World Cross Country Championships next year in Bathurst.
Although the Woden Athletics Club runner remained focused on the 10km distance now, she plans to move into longer distances under coach Des Proctor.
"It looks like I will eventually move to the marathon, maybe in a year or so I'll start training for it," she said.
"But my strength is definitely 10km to the half-marathon distance at the moment. So hopefully next Olympics it'll be the marathon, because I do feel like I've just run out of time for Comm Games."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
