The Canberra Raiders may have shaken the winless monkey off their backs but Tom Starling knows the real work begins on Sunday.
They need to bring the magic against the Cronulla Sharks to secure their fourth win of the season.
Last week's 10-point win shook "that monkey off their back" but they need to build on that momentum in Brisbane.
"It's massive," he said of capitalising on the team's energy.
"We're here to win every week, so we'll be looking to build on that.
"We've had some really good training sessions this week and we're going to keep building on that.
"Cronulla are flying high at the moment, so we know it's gonna be a big task this weekend, [but] we're just got to focus on what we've got to do and we'll get away with the cookies."
The Raiders are under no illusions the side they faced in round one is very different to the one they will face on Sunday.
As is the team they fielded for the 24-19 triumph, with numerous injuries haunting them since.
One new face in green this time will be Adam Elliott starting in the No.9 jersey for the third week, and Matt Frawley stepping into five-eighth for his second game.
Starling was earmarked as Ricky Stuart's next option for hooker following Josh Hodgson's season-ending injury.
He was for three rounds before Elliott took the starting position from him, but the 23-year-old knows his time will come.
"When you start ... you know you've got longer minutes, so when I come off the bench I know I can go on there and go 100 miles an hour, and bounce around, too," Starling said.
"[I'll] bring a bit of sparkle onto the field and be able to play the rest of the game out there towards the end of the game, when I've still got a little bit more energy in me, so I can still provide for the team.
"So it's just a different role and I feel like I can adapt to both of them.
"So whatever [Stuart] wants me to do, whatever he needs me to do or whatever the team needs me to do, is what I'm prepared to do."
Putting in a full 80-minute stint is paramount for the Raiders in the round 10 fixture, as the side has given up a number of leads this season in the dying stages of contests.
The youngster knows this, and is building towards being able to deliver a full shift at hooker.
During Magic Round, though, he has some creative licence when he makes an impact off the bench.
"It's something I'm working on," he said.
"Picking my moments when I can be 100 miles an hour and then also when I need to tone it back a little bit sometimes.
"It's one of those things that I've just got to keep building. I'll get there."
Another player looking to make an impact off the Raiders' bench against the Sharks echoed the same sentiments.
A full 80-minute effort was needed to get them across the line, and it was the difference last week when they broke their five-week winless drought.
"[The Sharks] have been playing some good rugby at the minute and we're going to have to be on our A-game going into that," Ryan Sutton said.
"But we have to go into the game confident. We can't look at our opposition too much. We've just got to concentrate on ourselves ... especially for 80 minutes."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
