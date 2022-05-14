It proved to be the Nikos Kalfas and Andre Juan Carle show at O'Connor Enclosed.
Both Monaro Panthers FC players bagged a brace each in their 4-1 win over Canberra Olympic FC on Saturday.
Kalfas dodged defensive efforts from Olympic, driving it from near halfway into the edge of the box, before firing in the opener.
Five minutes later it was the Kalfas show again.
A big clearance from Monaro's box was mishandled by the Olympic defence, and the No.7 made no mistake by pouncing on the short back pass to make it 2-0.
Monaro coach Frank Cachia was pleased with his side's performance, especially the execution by Kalfas and Carle.
The two teams are set to meet again on Tuesday in the Australian Cup semi-final, Cachia viewing Saturday's clash as the "first leg" of two.
"It was a really good performance by everyone," he said.
"The win's a real big bonus for us. This is the first leg and we made sure that we were doing everything right. We shuffled the deck a bit with our squad, too, so being able to make use of everyone was pretty fulfilling."
Olympic's response came through a high pressure as the visitors tried to play out from a throw-in.
Alen James intercepted a pass and made a break forward. The midfielder opted for a one-two on the edge of the box with teammate Simon Rohan-Jones before pulling the trigger to halve the deficit at the main break.
The Panthers were the first to strike in the second half, too, taking only 12 minutes once play resumed with a set piece to make it 3-1.
Andre Juan Carle's run in the box went unmarked, allowing him to hammer home his first of the match off of Gabriel Cole's corner.
His second came in the 76th minute.
The No.9 was taken down from behind, earning himself a free kick that proved costly for Olympic.
From 20 metres out, Carle gave the goalkeeper no chance as he picked out the top left-hand corner.
NPLM:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
