Canberra's Bec McConnell has claimed her fourth World Cup podium to continue her reign over the series.
It was a photo finish at the line of the XCC event - cross country short course - in Nové Mesto na Morave on Friday.
The 30-year-old crossed the line second in 21 minutes two seconds, with one second the point of difference for the top five.
It pushed her cup lead out to 150 points in the XCC event.
"Second today and the XCC leader's jersey," McConnell wrote on Instagram.
"The dream continues!"
Her next test in the Czech Republic comes on Sunday morning in the longer XCO race.
She will be eager to hold onto her 277-point lead and the leader's jersey, following two cup wins in the Olympic distance so far.
McConnell has been dominating the 2022 season, so much so she has only missed first place on two occasions.
Her performance this weekend builds on her form from last week's stop in Germany, when she became just the fifth woman to win an XCC and XCO World Cup race at the same meet.
