Some Canberra light rail services were disrupted on Monday morning.
The service between Nullabor Avenue and Dickson interchange was not operational before 7.30am.
There is a bus service between those two stops, ACT Transport has said.
While Transport ACT understood delays were caused by a crash on the corner of Northbourne Avenue and the Barton Highway, Emergency Services ACT said they had not received a report of a motor vehicle accident in that area.
At about 8.30am, Transport said the southbound service from Gunghalin to the city would open soon. Debris was being cleared from the track.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
