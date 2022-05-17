In just under a week, Australia's Meg Mac will be gracing the Canberra Theatre stage for her On Your Mind tour.
Known for soulful intensity she brings to pop music, Mac's songs are almost a direct communication link between herself and the listener.
Her song Is It Worth Being Sad immediately became the most-played song on Triple J and received rave reviews, with Rolling Stone calling it "one of the most powerful and arresting performances of her career to date".
Monday, 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets are $59.90 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
$1 from every ticket sold is being donated to GIVIT to support communities impacted by the New South Wales and Queensland floods.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
