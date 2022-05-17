The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Meg Mac set to bring On Your Mind tour to Canberra Theatre Centre

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Mac will be in Canberra next week. Picture: Supplied

In just under a week, Australia's Meg Mac will be gracing the Canberra Theatre stage for her On Your Mind tour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.