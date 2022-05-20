Last week: Congratulations to Conrad van Hest of Holder who was first to identify the photo as the courtyard adjacent to 221 London Circuit in Civic. The photo was sent in by Chris Forsey of Googong who, after his last visit there four decades ago recently rediscovered the now partially hidden courtyard. "It's now tucked into an elevated spot between what was the former Boulevard building (which housed the Boulevard cinemas) and the former Civic Permanent Centre - which is where I first worked in 1981". Some readers like John Smithers of Kambah thought the courtyard was "demolished long ago" but that's probably as it's now not as obvious to passers-by. "It's now accessed via a flight of stairs from London Circuit between the '221 London' building and the rear of the Nesuto Building (it was the Wales centre in the 1980s)," explains Chris.