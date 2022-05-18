The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Toy and Hobby Fair on Saturday

Updated May 18 2022 - 3:32am, first published 2:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who doesn't need a Fozzie Bear figurine in their life? Picture: Supplied

The Canberra Toy and Hobby Fair is on Saturday from 9am to 3pm at Kaleen High School.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.