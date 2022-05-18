Canberra Toy and Hobby Fair on Saturday

The Canberra Toy and Hobby Fair is on Saturday from 9am to 3pm at Kaleen High School.
The school is at 104 Baldwin Drive, Kaleen.
There will be toys and hobbies from the 1950s right up to current trends. Think everything from Gilligan's Island figures to LEGO to AFL trading cards.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, $3 for children aged four to 12 or $15 for a family ticket (two adults, two children).
There is free onsite parking and also lucky door prizes.
Among the items for sale will be trading cards, sports cards, diecast model cars, bobble heads, posters, clothes, giftware, LEGO, books, magazines, Australiana, model railways and much more.
See more at www.ashow.com.au
