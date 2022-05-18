A boy barrelled over by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a soccer game in Tasmania is in good spirits but says the incident "should have been a penalty".
Mr Morrison participated in a training session with an under-8s soccer team in Devonport late on Wednesday afternoon where he stumbled and crashed into one young soccer player, Luca Fauvette, during a small-sided game.
Advertisement
In an interview with Today on Thursday morning, eight-year-old Luca said Mr Morrison had called him after the incident and told him he was a "good sport".
READ MORE POLITICS:
"I'm not sure what [my classmates] are going to think. They're probably all shocked right now," Luca said.
"It should have been a penalty," he added, waving a red card for the camera.
Soon after the incident, Mr Morrison joked he hoped Luca had not been hospitalised.
The moment was captured by the television cameras and photographers trailing his campaign, causing a stir on social media.
Mr Morrison stopped into the Devonport Strikers Soccer Club to re-announce a $3.5 million upgrade, which includes demolishing the existing grandstand.
"When the grandstand comes down, I hear it needs a bit of a bulldozer. So I might be able to help with that," he said.
The Prime Minister was otherwise a hit with the young players, who mobbed him as he walked around the Valley Road pitches.
One player shouted "ScoMo is the GOAT [greatest of all time]" as Mr Morrison slotted a penalty.
READ MORE:
The Devonport Strikers posted a picture on Facebook of the Prime Minister crashing into Luca later on Wednesday night, confirming Luca is well and looks forward "to being the star of the show at school tomorrow".
"Our club values are determination, effort and respect. We think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs," the post said.
Advertisement
Mr Morrison has also posted on his Facebook page about the incident and confirmed he has spoken to Luca and his mum.
"I spoke to Luca and his mum Ali tonight to check in on him and he was in good form," the Prime Minister's post said.
The Coalition campaign touched down in Braddon on Wednesday, where Liberal MP Gavin Pearce holds a 3.9 per cent margin.
Mr Morrison's marginal blitz on Wednesday earlier included a visit to the seaside town of Torquay, just south of Geelong in Corangamite.
Labor member Libby Coker is fighting to retain the seat on a slim 1.1 per cent margin but the Coalition believes it's one of the seats it can flip blue.
Advertisement
The visit marked the third time the Prime Minister had campaigned in the key seat since December, and the third of the election campaign.
The Coalition has been using an offensive strategy this week to target Labor-held seats in the country's north, including Blair in Queensland and Solomon and Lingiari in the Northern Territory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.