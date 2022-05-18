The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Scott Morrison crash tackles young soccer player in last-minute 2022 federal election gaffe

Finn McHugh
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Finn McHugh, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 18 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison accidentally crash-tackled under 8s football player, Luca Fauvette, on Wednesday afternoon in Devonport, Tasmania. Picture: Eve Woodhouse

A boy barrelled over by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a soccer game in Tasmania is in good spirits but says the incident "should have been a penalty".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.