When Emily and Russell Brindley moved to Canberra and opened Sweet Bones cafe in Braddon in 2012 a second venue was never on the cards.
But the young family bought a house in Scullin in 2018 and fell in love with the community, helping to set up Scullin Traders with the aim of revamping the shops in the Belconnen suburb.
And now the doors to Scullin Sweet Bones are open, in the spot where La Florentina used to be.
And yes, all your Braddon favourites - including the cinnabons - will be on the menu, as well as a few Scullin standalones such as doughnuts, hot chips and popcorn tofu thanks to the addition of a fryer.
Emily says the vegan cafe will have more of a community vibe than the Braddon store.
"It was a big team effort to bring our vision to life," says Emily.
The pair met in 2006 when Russell was in the United States on a BMX riding trip
"Let's just say this 'riding trip' turned into more of an eating trip," Emily says.
Now in their mid 30s, the couple share their love for food and their compassionate vegan lifestyle with not only their customers, but with their two sons, Beau and Banjo, family and friends.
And how they're sharing it with the Scullin community. Get out there.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
