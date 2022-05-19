The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Scullin Sweet Bones vegan cafe now open at the Scullin shops

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated May 19 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russ Brindley in the new Scullin Sweetbones cafe. Picture: Instagram

When Emily and Russell Brindley moved to Canberra and opened Sweet Bones cafe in Braddon in 2012 a second venue was never on the cards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.