The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/2022 election
Subscriber • Opinion

Australia's Senate voting system is dishonest and voter-manipulative

By Malcolm Mackerras
May 19 2022 - 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Explaining the dishonesty of the Senate system to ordinary voters is easy. Just look at the ballot paper. Picture: Karleen Minney

The Australian Senate voting system is dishonest and voter-manipulative. It should be scrapped and replaced by a decent system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal election 2022 opinion
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.