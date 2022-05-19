Australia's Senate voting system is dishonest and voter-manipulative

Angela: "Look, I have been told on good authority that the AEC will count as a formal vote the expression of a single first preference above the line. Have I been informed correctly?" Official: "You're not supposed to do that." Angela: "I don't care what I'm supposed to do. I want to vote for Zed Seselja and the Liberal Party and I don't want even to think about all the other rubbish on this ballot paper if I don't have to. Have I been informed correctly?" Official: "You have been informed correctly."