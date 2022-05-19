Curtis Scott is considering legal action against the Canberra Raiders for unfair dismissal in the wake of beating the assault charge that led to the NRL club tearing up his contract.
Scott's lawyer Sam Macedone said he would look into whether the former Raiders centre has a case, but he was yet to decide whether he would pursue the matter.
His main focus was fighting historical domestic violence charges against his client, which involve allegations of choking and assault in 2018 made by an ex-girlfriend.
The 24-year-old was cleared of assault in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday on the grounds of self-defence.
Scott said he'd been threatened by the man, who touched him and said he wanted to have a "gay experience" with the former NRL player at Kokomo's nightclub in Civic on May 30 last year.
The Raiders tore up Scott's contract for bringing the club into disrepute in August after he fronted the board for a show-cause hearing, where it's believed other undisclosed incidents were also used to make the decision.
He was contracted until the end of the 2023 season, but saw out less than half of his four-year deal with Canberra.
Scott is now considering seeking damages against the club that backed him throughout his Australia Day ordeal - when he was assaulted by NSW police, including being handcuffed and then tasered, after falling asleep underneath a tree in Sydney's Moore Park in 2020.
Despite the arrest being deemed unlawful, the NRL still fined Scott $15,000 and suspended him for three games for the incident.
The Canberra Times was unable to contact the Raiders for comment.
"I've been asked to give that some concern and look into [unfair dismissal], which I'm currently doing," Macedone said.
"I've got no decision at this stage, but I'm looking at that.
"I'm looking at also making sure we get out of that last tangled mess that he's in with an ex-girlfriend making historical claims against him.
"I'll need to get rid of that, which is in August sometime I think.
"That's my main concentration because once I get rid of that matter then all gates are open as far as I'm concerned and we can get serious about moving on in the right direction.
"I'm certainly looking at that possibility because I think he was a bit unfairly treated."
Macedone said he would also continue pursuing the NSW police for damages for his sickening Australia Day ordeal, which occurred before he'd even played a game for the Raiders.
"We'll look into all possibilities. There's the termination of his contract, there's the action against the police for the Australia Day weekend thing," he said.
"As far as these other matters he's been discharged and found not guilty of the assault matters and he was awarded costs as well."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
