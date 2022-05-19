The Canberra Times
NRL Curtis Scott considers suing Canberra Raiders for unfair dismissal following acquittal on assault charge

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:00am
Ex-Raider Curtis Scott is considering an unfair dismissal claim against the Green Machine. Picture: Karleen Minney

Curtis Scott is considering legal action against the Canberra Raiders for unfair dismissal in the wake of beating the assault charge that led to the NRL club tearing up his contract.

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

