The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Emerald Cruises and Explore give you the chance to win a seven-night Arabian Peninsular cruise for two

Dayle Latham
By Dayle Latham
May 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIBRANT CULTURE: Dubai is one of the most multicultural cities in the world. Photos: Supplied

Most of us have been dreaming of our next overseas trip, and finally, with international borders opening up, those dreams can start to become a reality.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dayle Latham

Dayle Latham

Deputy editor, advertising features and special publications

An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.