Get a taste of the itinerary, including five excursions and the chance to experience Emirati culture and traditions. From the Qatari capital of Doha, guests sail to the stunning Sir Baniyas Island for an indulgent day at the beach. In Abu Dhabi, tour the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque before the Omani port city of Khasab breaks up busy days of exploration with more beachside relaxation.