One dead, one in Canberra Hospital in a critical condition after a head-on collision on Hindmarsh Drive

By Peter Brewer
Updated May 19 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 8:30pm
In a terrible bookend to National Road Safety Week in the ACT, one person has died and another remains in a critical condition after two vehicles collided head-on on Hindmarsh Drive late on Thursday evening.

