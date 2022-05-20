There was an inquest by party elders into that defeat, even if it was after a fresh leadership ballot which saw Anthony Albanese given a go. But it did not focus so much on the character of Shorten, as on alleged deficiencies in the campaign, not least the suggestion that Labor had had too grand a plan. It had too many components, each open to attack, and Labor's candour on having revenue as well as spending proposals (by way of demonstrating its fiscal responsibility) had left it open to piecemeal attack, not least after one component was able to be mischaracterised as a death tax. The lesson of this, at least as absorbed by Albanese was of the virtues of being a small target, and of shedding all baggage standing in the way of victory. Instead, Labor would have several big policies and points of differentiation with the Coalition. And, even as the pandemic developed, and Morrison's management style became exposed, Labor would stand back on pure oppositionism, trying instead to be helpful, if critical of poor administration. The advantage of this, in theory at least, is that Morrison could not complain of Labor sabotage as the nation faced the unprecedented challenges of a pandemic. But he would get no leeway for his misjudgements.