The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber

Scott Morrison takes aim at public service while defending pork-barrelling claims

Sarah Basford Canales
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slapped down public servants in the nation's capital, suggesting local MPs were best placed to determine where government grants should go rather than Canberra bureaucrats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.