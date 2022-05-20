Heavy metal | Trending

Now's the time to shine, and with a little help from these lustrous beauties you're already halfway there.
Soho marble side table, $1995. Solid proof that brass can be beautiful. cocorepublic.com.au
Beate trainers, $249. Working out can sometimes be tough, but it never has to be boring. au.elkthelabel.com
Purple Suede fragrance, $310. Based on Tasmanian lavender, the fragrance 'A French Affair in Tasmania' will be available in the first week of June. goldfieldandbanks.com.au
Prospex Speedtimer solar chronograph, $1050. Sophisticated timepieces have long been the bling of choice for men. seikowatches.com.au
Lucia clutch, $200. This metallic bronze beauty will complement any shade, from sunshine yellow to cobalt blue. karmme.com.au
Methven Aio aurajet overhead shower head, $1058. Opt for striking tap and hardwear to make your bathroom shine. Exclusive to Reece stores.
Button through satin blouse, $54. Soft to the touch, this will have you looking sharp. next.com.au
Tennis bracelet, $180. A classic piece of jewellery in rose gold. thesilvercollective.com
Metal plus mix round mosaic tile, from $94.25 each. Create a striking splashback or a beautiful bathroom with metallic tiles. beaumont-tiles.com.au
Dome table lamp, $249. With a space-age design, this lamp looks radiant whether it's switched on or not. freedom.com.au
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow liquid eyeshadow, $52.32. Metallic eye make-up makes a glam statement at special events. amazon.com.au
Netatmo indoor security camera, $329. Uses motion sensors and facial recognition technology to monitor activity within your home, sending immediate alerts if unusual activity is detected. thegoodguys.com.au
