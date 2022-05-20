A political hopeful has pleaded guilty to an intimidation charge just hours out from Saturday's federal election.
Andrew Evan Thaler, an independent candidate for the seat of Eden-Monaro, was due to stand trial next Monday after pleading not guilty to charges of intimidation and trespassing.
Advertisement
However, on Thursday, he pleaded guilty in the Queanbeyan District Court to the charge that he intimidated a woman, intending her to fear physical or mental harm, at Polo Flat in February 2018.
Prosecutors effectively withdrew the other charge, which alleged Thaler had remained in the Cooma headquarters of the NSW Rural Fire Service, with intent to intimidate, on the same date.
Just three days before pleading guilty, Thaler posted a screenshot of a news article about the matter on his Facebook page and complained the court case was based on a "false allegation".
"I am sick and tired of being treated like shit," he wrote in an accompanying caption.
Thaler, described on his website as a man who swears too much and does not like people, has contested both federal and state elections in the past.
He is due to be sentenced by Judge Robyn Tupman next Monday morning.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.