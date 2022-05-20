The Canberra Times
Federal election 2022: Eden-Monaro candidate Andrew Thaler pleads guilty to intimidation

By Blake Foden
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:04am, first published 5:30am
Eden-Monaro candidate Andrew Thaler. Picture: Bega District News

A political hopeful has pleaded guilty to an intimidation charge just hours out from Saturday's federal election.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

