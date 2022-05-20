The Canberra Times
Vote for territory rights this Saturday

By The Canberra Times
May 20 2022 - 7:30pm
Make your vote count this election. Picture: Karleen Minney

Canberrans heading out to vote today should be asking themselves if they want to re-elect a government, and a Liberal senator, who say all Australians are equal but, when asked to back this up, then say some Australians are more equal than others.

