The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sunday Space: Third time proves a charm for Boeing's Starliner International Space Station project

By Brad Tucker
Updated May 21 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A great deal of investment has been put in to the Straliner project. Picture: NASA

Yesterday, after over a decade in the making, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner finally reached the International Space Station. The mission, called Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT2 for short), is an uncrewed test of the capsule.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.