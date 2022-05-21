Yesterday, after over a decade in the making, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner finally reached the International Space Station. The mission, called Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT2 for short), is an uncrewed test of the capsule.
If it all works, then later this year, two pilots will test fly it before entering regular operation next year for NASA. However, this is already the third attempt for this test, so getting it all right is key.
The Boeing Starliner (like the name Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but now for space) is one of two space vehicles funded and aimed to be reusable and a serve as a space taxi for NASA. The other is SpaceX's Crew Dragon.
Boeing and SpaceX were funded by NASA to develop ways the US could get its astronauts to the International Space Station on the cheap. The cheap being the imperative word as previously, the US's main way, the space shuttle, was not.
The original vision of the space shuttle, which started in 1972, was to have a space vehicle that could go up about once per week, and cost tens of millions per launch. However, while the shuttles would fly 135 mission, it came an expensive price. The whole program cost $209 billion, or about $1.5 billion per mission.
NASA needed a cheaper, reliable way to space. It also meant this huge price tag limited other work, like getting back to the moon. By stopping the shuttle, and working with private companies on getting into space, NASA could spend resources elsewhere - like the moon.
NASA invested more USD$4.6 billion in Boeing's CST Starliner program, or about three space shuttle launches. While three launches may not be a lot, Boeing actually needs to fly for NASA to recoup their development money.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon nailed their orbital flight test the first time, followed by a successfully piloted test. NASA has just recently launched their fourth crew of astronauts on the Crew Dragon, and has seemingly not only found success with it, but proven that is offering a cheap, reliable way into space - the original goal of not only this partnership, but even the space shuttle.
However, Boeing is on their third test. The first test was back in December 2019, and at that time, SpaceX and Boeing were close to each other in terms of development, and there was a bit of a race to see who could be first.
During this test, the capsule successfully launched. However, a software malfunction threw off the internal clock and timing, meaning the capsule didn't do the right maneuvers at the right time. As a result, it didn't enter the orbit right, and couldn't reach the space station. Imagine merging onto a road and getting into the wrong lane at the wrong speed.
After about 18 months of fixes based on the test, Boeing had their second attempt at OFT2 in August 2021. Only this time, it never even got off the ground, with problems being detected with valves before launch.
Eight months of further fixes has brought us to Friday, when Boeing started their third attempted at this critical test. Now, after being first announced in June 2010, it has reached the International Space Station this weekend.
It just appears to maybe be third time lucky for Boeing.
