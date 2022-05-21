An after-the-siren Beauden Barrett drop goal sunk one of the greatest ACT Brumbies defensive efforts, with serious question marks over the officiating.
How Blues inside centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck stayed on the field after a high tackle prevented a Nic White try is anyone's guess as the Blues won 21-19 at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
The Blues also won the penalty count 16-4 in the top-of-the-table clash, the loss perhaps ending the Brumbies' top-two hopes in the process.
But the main talking point will be how the Brumbies were denied a penalty try, or how Tuivasa-Sheck wasn't at least shown a yellow card after bringing White down within sniffing distance of the tryline with a high tackle.
Especially after the Brumbies had two players sin-binned in the first half.
Their defence was massive and they didn't deserve to lose the way they did.
As an indicator of that resilience, they held the Blues up over the tryline four times.
The Brumbies also lost openside flanker Luke Reimer, who was forced off after just 26 minutes with a knee injury.
They got off to a fast start, with their set piece clicking early.
Lock Darcy Swain won the Blues' lineout, which led to Pete Samu crashing over from close range to open the scoring in just the third minute.
Blues winger Caleb Clarke looked dangerous every time he got the ball - almost instantly scoring in reply, only to be somehow held up over the tryline.
But his dominance faded and he eventually limped off with a hamstring injury in the second half.
In what could have been seen as an indicator of what was to come, Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta converted a penalty to open their account.
It wasn't so much Perofeta converting penalties, but rather the Blues getting penalties.
The referee started to lose control of the game with spot fires flaring up everywhere - White involved in most of them, including when he was dragged across the ground off the ball by Blues No.8 Hoskins Sotutu, which was completely missed by the officials.
But they didn't miss what they saw as a no-arms tackle by Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga'a - sending the Wallaby to the sin bin after Blues hooker Kurt Eklund had bombed a certain try.
While the Brumbies' defence was resolute, it was coming at a cost with the Blues on the right side of a massive 12-1 penalty count in the first half.
It led to Brumbies lock Darcy Swain also going to the bin just before Fainga'a returned from his own rest.
The home crowd grew increasingly restless and booed referee Damon Murphy off at the break - immediately after the Blues had finally breached the Brumbies' stoic defence, Barrett crossing off the back of a scrum.
That had the visitors leading 8-7 after the opening stanza, despite completely dominating with 72 per cent possession.
But buoyed by the first-half defence, the Brumbies were back in front off the back of a White intercept.
He streaked within sniffing distance of the tryline before he was illegally brought down by Blues codehopper Tuivasa-Sheck.
Somehow the man known as RTS managed to stay on the park with the Brumbies unlucky not to be awarded a penalty try.
It didn't take long for the Brumbies to cross, Fainga'a finishing off a rolling maul to put the home side back in front.
But a Tuivasa-Sheck half-break put the Blues back on top, prop Karl Tu'inukuafe crashing over from close range.
Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard converted another rolling maul to make it look the Brumbies had pulled off a tremendous victory, before Barrett kicked a drop goal after the siren.
AT A GLANCE
AUCKLAND BLUES 21 (Beauden Barrett, Karl Tu'inukuafe tries; Stephen Perofeta conversion, 2 penalties; Barrett drop goal) bt ACT BRUMBIES 19 (Pete Samu, Folau Fainga'a, Billy Pollard tries; Noah Lolesio 2 conversions) bt at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Damon Murphy.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
