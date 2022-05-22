Canberra's celebration of spring will return to Commonwealth Park from September 17, as the ACT works to rebuild the event which once attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors.
Floriade's theme this year is "Sounds of spring", with over 1 million blooms displayed throughout gardens to the soundtrack of instrumentals, classical and contemporary tunes.
The festival will run until October 16.
Beyond the flowers, the month-long festival also offers music, cultural celebrations, food and wine, horticultural workshops, market traders, artistic displays and entertainment.
Four nights of the month will also include after-dark entertainment and horticultural illuminations.
Before COVID-19, Floriade would attract almost 500,000 people to the territory, supporting local jobs in the tourism industry and boosting Canberra's visitor industry.
Canberra's economic recovery plan hinges on restoring its major events calendar in an effort to create and protect more local jobs by 2025.
Floriade was set to return in 2021 after the 2020 festival was cancelled, but was called off due to the territory's outbreak of the Delta variant.
Blooms were planted in Commonwealth Park, but public health restrictions forced the cancellation of the festival and associated events.
Floriade generated more than $44 million for the ACT visitor economy in 2019.
