Canberra's spring festival Floriade to return to Commonwealth Park after two years

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 22 2022 - 7:30pm
Ava Hope takes photos at a previous Floriade. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Canberra's celebration of spring will return to Commonwealth Park from September 17, as the ACT works to rebuild the event which once attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors.

