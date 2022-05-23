Some choice drinks to toast post election

Two names from great sparkling wine landmarks come to light here. First is this fine Adelaide Hills tribute to Hurtle Walker. Aged 10 in 1900 he first picked grapes at Magill on Adelaide's outskirts - impressing Auldana cellars chief Frenchman Edmund Mazure, an Australian methode champenoise pioneer. Aided by Mazure, Hurtle honed his skills and by the age of 21 had taken charge of Audlana and later Romalo brand sparklers. His son, Norm, took the role from 1951 to 1985 and now his son, Nick, continues the family legacy in this pale straw-hued, fine-beaded, orange blossom-scented wine. The front palate has white peach flavour, the middle strawberries and cream, nashi pear, lemon curd and brioch and a finish of flinty acid. Great for canapes.