The Coalition finds itself facing the "feedback loop" phenomenon - ironically a bit like climate change. As former prime ministers John Howard, Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison successively took the party to the right they spawned mechanisms that took it further to the right. They gave moderates in the party a hard time, so many left. They allowed the Nationals to dictate too much of the agenda. Their actions resulted in a right-wing echo chamber in the media, particularly the Murdoch press and Sky News.

