Police are seeking footage related to the death of a mother allegedly murdered by her partner after they had a fight on Good Friday.
A prosecution document tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court in April states that Danielle Jordan, 40, jumped on the bonnet of a Mitsubishi Triton allegedly driven by Michael O'Connell, 42, at about 4am on April 15.
O'Connell, of Monash in the ACT, is accused of driving the vehicle when he caused Ms Jordan to fall then hit the ground and thereby suffer a catastrophic head injury.
The woman is also known as Danielle Patricia Fleming and was the mother of three children.
O'Connell initially faced five charges including manslaughter, but those were withdrawn and he was charged with murder in May to which he pleaded "absolutely not guilty".
"She's the love of me life," he said.
In a Tuesday statement, ACT Policing said video footage regarding the incident may have been posted on social media.
"Some witnesses claim to have seen footage of the incident online," police said.
"Criminal investigators are urging any member of the public with relevant information, CCTV or dash cam footage to make themselves known to police."
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote 7084344.
