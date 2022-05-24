The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT police seek video footage related to Monash man Michael O'Connell allegedly killing Melba mum Danielle Jordan

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 24 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking footage related to the death of a mother allegedly murdered by her partner after they had a fight on Good Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.