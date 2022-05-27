The photo appeared in The Canberra Times on December 1, 1964, along with the caption: "For more than 40 years Mr Ernie Maguire, 63, has been travelling country roads. He has given away walking and humping his swag and today he travels pushing his bike or, if the breeze is favourable, sailing it. Apart from the sails, the chainless cycle carries about 200lb of gear. Yesterday Mr Maguire arrived in Canberra from Cooma. He is shown here on City Hill."