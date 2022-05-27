The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

The electric car that turned heads around Canberra in the 1940s

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
May 27 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sir Roland Wilson's home-made electric car on display at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney. Picture: Powerhouse Museum

I recently drove an electric vehicle (EV) from Sydney to Victoria's Port Phillip Bay and back.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.