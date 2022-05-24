The number of people in Canberra hospitals remains high, with 90 patients recorded in the 24 hours until Monday 8pm.
The hospitalisation rate has been reaching record highs, with 92 COVID patients recorded on Saturday.
Of those hospitalised on Monday, three are in ICU and two are on ventilators.
The ACT has also recorded 820 new COVID-19 cases. Of those 394 were recorded on a PCR and 426 picked up by a rapid antigen test.
COVID-19 vaccinations
Vaccination rates in the territory remain seemingly stagnated. In the ACT, 97.2 per cent of over-fives have received two doses.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith announced on Monday she had been infected with the virus.
Ms Stephen-Smith said she recorded a positive rapid antigen test and would be working from home.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
