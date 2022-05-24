The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT COVID-19 hospitalisations remain in 90s on May 24

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 24 2022 - 3:27am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of people in Canberra hospitals remains high, with 90 patients recorded in the 24 hours until Monday 8pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.