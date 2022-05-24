The Canberra Times
Marcos Paredes Valdez sentenced to intensive correction order for 'abhorrent' coward punch

By Blake Foden
Updated May 24 2022 - 8:14am, first published 7:20am
The victim of an "abhorrent" attack outside a Canberra strip club was unable to eat solid foods for two months in the wake of a coward punch that left his friend thinking he was dead.

