A self-described "horrible person" has fought through tears while expressing remorse over a one-punch attack that knocked his victim unconscious and left the man in hospital for four days.
Marcos Paredes Valdez, a waterproofer, pleaded guilty to charges laid over the assault, which occurred outside the Wanderlust Gentlemen's Club in Mitchell in December last year.
CCTV footage from outside the club shows Paredes Valdez and several other men walking outside into the car park, before getting into an altercation that results in the 30-year-old punching another man in the head. The victim falls to the ground as a result.
When Paredes Valdez appeared in the ACT Supreme Court on Friday, he said he regretted his actions.
He said they were caused by alcohol and he did not even remember what the altercation was about.
"I still haven't forgiven myself," the 30-year-old said. "I have learnt the impact alcohol can have on a person."
The victim of the attack required extensive surgery, which including plates and screws being inserted to fix his broken jaw.
In a victim impact statement, he said: "My friend thought I was dead."
Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson said everyone in the community was "sadly aware of how fatal one punch can be".
Prosecutor Nathan Deakes accepted Paredes Valdez had pleaded guilty "very early" in the case and should be given a 25 per cent deduction in his sentence.
The defence is seeking a suspended sentence, with community service, to allow Paredes Valdez to visit his family in Paraguay.
He is on bail and is due to be sentenced on May 24.
