I've said it before and I'll say it again - Terra has the best steak in Canberra. I've eaten at many restaurants that call themselves steakhouses, none of which hold a candle to the beef I've had here. The jewel in the Terra crown is the Rolls Royce, which - when you can get it - is a wonderfully marbled piece of Wagyu. But even when you can't, there's almost always a steak on the menu here from eye fillet to tomahawk ($135 a kg).