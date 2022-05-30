The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Restaurant review: There's no question that Terra are the undisputed masters of meat, smoke and fire

By Natasha Shan
May 30 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cha siu grilled pork, rotisserie chicken and beef brisket. Picture: James Croucher

If you walk down No Name Lane, you'll often notice the smell of smoked meats and charcoal lingering in the air. "Meat air"' we call it. It's coming from Terra, a place I think is the most underrated restaurant in town. Selfishly, that's rather good for me - I've gotten used to being able to wander in and get a table without a booking.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.