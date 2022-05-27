The Canberra Times

What's hot this winter | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
May 27 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koala Le Linen duvet set, $350 (queen size). Bedding made from natural fibres is preferable if you find yourself heating up during the night. Photo: koala.com/en-au

Embrace the new season with a bevy of beautiful options that'll keep you cosy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Group features and special publications journalist

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.