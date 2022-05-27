What's hot this winter | Trending

Embrace the new season with a bevy of beautiful options that'll keep you cosy.
Platinum Barwon mini sheepskin boots, $169.95. Support our local makers and artisans during Australian Made Week, which runs from June 6 to 12. emuaustralia.com.au
Munch wool dryer balls, $29.95 (for six). These innovative balls contain no nasty fillers, and because of their natural anti-static they reduce wrinkles, lint, and the need to iron your clothes for more than one thousand loads. munchcupboard.com
Lace back detail shirt, $64. Opt for a little lace detail to reveal some skin during a season synonymous with covering up. next.com.au
The Black Pen Night Garden Board, $79.95. Part of the new season's collection, let your dinnerware make a statement alongside the food. maxwellandwilliams.com.au
Organics triangle bra, $26.99; matching bikini, $17.99. June 6 is World Environment Day, so why not celebrate our planet with your fashion choices. bonds.com.au
Shearling and leather coat, $2998. After a couple of winters spent hibernating, treat yourself to a new coat this season. karenmillen.com/au
Oakford boots, $149. Handmade in Portugal, these boots are designed to fit your calves, legs and feet regardless of your shoe or dress size, with eight calf sizes and nine shoe sizes. duoboots.com
Escape Odyssey bag, $385. With winter escapes a priority for many, this is billed as the ultimate overnight bag for weekend wanderers. stateofescape.com
Buddy & Belle bolster bed, from $99. New season's bedding for people who love to pamper their pets. petstock.com.au
Hydrating sleep mask, $95. An absolute must-have to smoothly transition your skin to winter. Works while you sleep to improve skin texture and tone, soothe the skin and boost luminosity. habitualbeauty.co
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
