The Treasurer's now has to manage expectations as well as manage the economy. He started on Tuesday after briefings with Treasury officials and the Reserve Bank governor. The news was sobering: rising interest rates, labour shortages, soaring prices, budgetary waste. Labor's probably relieved it took such a small target campaign to the electorate because its list of broken promises will be shorter than most. Still, as the Treasurer himself says, he now becomes the explainer-in-chief for the challenges which lie ahead.

