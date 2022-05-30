This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
"Did you remember to flush the toilet?" the solicitor asked as we prepared to sign the contract. "Don't be surprised by the question," he went on. "So many people don't think to flush the toilet in the house they want to buy and plumbing problems are the most expensive to fix and often missed in building reports."
Jim Chalmers probably wishes he had a more thorough building and pest report on the budget and the economy before he was sworn in as Treasurer. It certainly seemed that way when he warned of the dire challenges facing our economy in the next few years after being briefed by Treasury officials.
At risk of exhausting the building report analogy, he discovered problems not just with the plumbing but the wiring as well. Householders learned they faced steep electricity price hikes after the Australian Energy Regulator released its Direct Market Offer on Thursday. It had been due on May 1, but the Morrison government ordered its release be delayed until after the election.
The Treasurer's now has to manage expectations as well as manage the economy. He started on Tuesday after briefings with Treasury officials and the Reserve Bank governor. The news was sobering: rising interest rates, labour shortages, soaring prices, budgetary waste. Labor's probably relieved it took such a small target campaign to the electorate because its list of broken promises will be shorter than most. Still, as the Treasurer himself says, he now becomes the explainer-in-chief for the challenges which lie ahead.
Incoming governments always like to talk about the mess they inherit. But that has a limited shelf-life before the electorate tires of it. The Liberal Party campaign focused heavily on Labor's record when it was in government, all those years ago, saying we shouldn't risk it. They kept banging that drum and we all saw how that went down with voters.
Labor should be wary of focusing too much and for too long on where the problem came from and concentrate on fixing it.
And us voters should remind all politicians we expect more honesty and openness about the state of our country's finances before an election. Not a grim building report after it.
THEY SAID IT: "Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of congress. But I repeat myself." - Mark Twain.
YOU SAID IT: "The biggest losers of this election is the Murdoch press. They were so sure of victory that they became more arrogant self-centred and opinionated. May The Echidna thrive." - George
"A change of government from Liberal to Labor and not even a week has passed and up goes the price of electricity. Who do we blame for that? Why do we pay so much for natural gas, John? And can any one tell me why, when we export uranium to the world, we aren't even talking about nuclear power?" Brian
"Well done to you [Garry] and Fiona for this excellent newsletter. The commentary is analytical and amusing, the prose is beautifully written (uncommonly so), the famous quotations are marvellous (hoping you can keep up the flow and standard), the readers contributions are interesting, and Fiona's cartoons are insightful. How lucky are we, the readers! Please keep it up. Love your work." - Bede
"I love the Echidna. It is short, focused and easy to read. Yes, I too am delighted by the new look politics. Long may it last. I am sceptical about Peter Dutton. Let's hope he doesn't become an attack dog in the same vein as Tony Abbott against Julia Gillard." - Jan
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
