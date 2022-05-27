The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Andrew Thompson, Brendan Whitty and Aaron Tarbitt cross Bass Strait on jet skis

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra landscaper Andrew Thompson on Bass Strait. Picture: Supplied

Anyone who has travelled across Bass Strait - even on the 28,000-tonne Spirit of Tasmania - knows it can be a dicey stretch of water. Try doing it on a little old jet ski.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.