The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Evoenergy conducting annual aerial inspection of vegetation in Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contractors have been doing aerial inspections in Canberra for Evoenergy. Picture: David Stewart

With a helicopter buzzing over much of Canberra on Saturday, punters may have been forgiven for thinking ScoMo or Albo was about to land to make a last-minute election pitch.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.