Police are seeking the public's help to find a potential key witness to an incident this month in which a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, forced into the boot of a car, then released from the vehicle near the National Arboretum.
A man has already been arrested in relation to this matter, faced court, and was refused bail.
The driver of a passing red car picked up the distressed woman and took her to the City Police Station in the early hours of Thursday morning, May 19.
Advertisement
The 26-year-old victim told police she had travelled to a man's home in Kambah where the alleged sexual assault occurred, around 9pm on Wednesday, May 18.
After the assault, she was allegedly forced into the boot of a white Nissan Pulsar and driven north on the Tuggeranong Parkway.
The victim was released from the vehicle near the National Arboretum intersection with the Tuggeranong Parkway, and she started walking toward the city.
The woman was later picked up by the passing driver of the unidentified red vehicle.
ACT Policing's sexual assault and child abuse team (SACAT) are investigating the incident and are trying to ascertain the identity of the driver who picked up the woman, as well as anyone who saw the incident and perhaps may have seen the white Nissan in the area of the Arboretum between 1am and 3am on Thursday, May 19, or the woman walking in the area in the hours afterward.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.