The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

Turmoil in the Pacific as China stirs the waters

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:28pm, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High Commissioner for Samoa Her Excellency Ms Hinauri Petana at the High Commission in Canberra. Picture: James Croucher

There's a saying in Samoa: "You let the cock sleep overnight. He wakes up and crows in the morning."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.