"Of course, Littleproud did not elaborate on climate change policies, other than the net zero by 2050, or whatever. The only people who seem to have a grip are the Pacific Islanders, who have challenged China to assist with climate change. Now there is where the problem mostly lies for the entire world. When are these zealots going to understand that the atmosphere is mutually shared by the entire planet? Our 1 per cent doesn't just hover above Australia, it's ameliorated throughout, as is the dirty stuff China produces. Take our 1 per cent out and what have you achieved? Three fifths of five eighths of stuff all. Take China's share out and that's a different story. People need to get a grip on the scientific law of entropy. By the way, the sea levels aren't rising and Pacific island land masses aren't reducing. Oh, and the sky isn't falling either." - Stuart